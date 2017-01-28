Diana Fuentes releases “La Fortuna”

Diana Fuentes

Fans of Diana Fuentes can finally enjoy her new single. The Cuban singer is preparing her next studio album and has released, “La Fortuna”, a single that will be in her next album.

This single is recorded with the collaboration of Tommy Torres who wrote and produced it. It reminds us that the best we can gain from a romantic relationship is simply the opportunity to give of our ownlove.

“La Fortuna” comes off Diana Fuentes’ debut album that will go on sale in March under the Sony Music Latin label. This material is produced by Eduardo Cabra, better known as “Visitante” of Calle 13.

Here is “La Fortuna”.