Daddy Yankee releases “Otra Cosa” feat Natti Natasha

Daddy Yankee

The Reggaeton star Daddy Yankee has just released a new single. The King released “Otra Cosa”, in collaboration with Natti Natasha. This explosive combination promises to break into all the Latin America dance floors.

This song will be part of La Super Formula, a studio album compiled and produced by Pina Records. It’s a song that’s “a bit complicated for the women but I know both men and women will understand because they are things that happen in day to day life, except this time we had the opportunity to express it in a song,” Natasha commented recently. In addition, she was very happy to be able to join Daddy Yankee and said: “It is a pleasure for me to be collaborating with the ‘Big Boss’. I really enjoyed it and learned a little more about the genre and the great professional he is. ”

Finally, the artists commented that they were recording the music video for “Otra Cosa” in Miami and it is expected to be available very soon.

While we wait, enjoy the lyric video of “Otra Cosa”.