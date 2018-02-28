CNCO PREPARES TO LAUNCH NEW ALBUM

CNCO

The album will be available for pre-sale in a few days

CNCO announced that in a very short time their fans will be able to enjoy new songs being released in their next album.

After conquering the Quinta Vergara during their debut at the 59th edition of the renowned Viña del Mar International Song Festival, now they are preparing for a new challenge: on March 2, the pre-sale of their self-titled album will be released. On April 6 it will be available for everyone.

There are more news. CNCO is preparing for an international tour that will take them to several cities in the United States including Puerto Rico. 2018 will undoubtedly be a great year for the young band that received nominations for two of the most recognized awards in the United States including four nominations for the iHeartRadio Music Awards and Billboard Latin Music Awards . In addition, at the International Song Festival of Viña del Mar in 2018 they were left with a triple distinction: a Golden Seagull, a Silver Seagull and the prize for the most popular artist of the Festival.

