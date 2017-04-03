Chino & Nacho lead with “Andas En Mi Cabeza”

Their new version with Daddy Yankee, Don Omar and Wisin is already a hit

The Venezuelan duo

are at a great moment in time.

Their new version of “Andas En Mi Cabeza” lead the most important rankings of Latin radios.

It could not be otherwise, since the singers count in this remix with the collaboration of

and

three stars of the urban music.

Recall that just a few weeks ago the duo released this song through social networks, quickly becoming a trend. “#DALEAPLAY so you can enjoy a bit of #REMIX from #Andasenmicabeza. He hesitates the Wentin chanteo, “said Nacho at that time on Instagram.

Finally, “Andas en Mi Cabeza” continues in the top positions of Hot Latin Songs on Billboard. A real hit that conquered the fans of reggaeton and that is going to become one of the themes of the summer.

Stay once more enjoying “Andas En Mi Cabeza” with Daddy Yankee, Don Omar and Wisin.