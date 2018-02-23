BAD BUNNY RETURNS TO ARGENTINA

BAD BUNNY

The Trap sensation announced a new show in Buenos Aires

Bad Bunny, the sensation of Trap , is preparing to arrive in Argentina. The singer announced a May 12 performance at the impressive Luna Park stadium in the city of Buenos Aires. It will be a party that none of his fans will want to miss.

# LaNuevaReligion of the superstar will arrive with a production that promises some great surprises. Tickets for the concert in the Buenos Aires capital are now available for sale through Ticketek.

Remember that last year the Puerto Rican already passed through Buenos Aires causing a furor and sold-out concert. In 2018 he returns after breaking records again with his new single, “Amorfoda” that came out on Valentine’s Day (February 14) and exceeded seven million uploads in one day.

At the moment, he leads social networks and digital platforms and is ranked No. 56 in the Global Artists Ranking and has more than 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify. In record time he placed six singles in the Top 50 of the Hot Latin Songs with his own songs and others in collaboration with artists such as Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Natti Natasha, Farruko, Becky G, Arcángel, Enrique Iglesias, J Balvin and Ozuna.

Here is “Amorfoda” for your listening pleasure.