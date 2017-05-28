Aisha releases the video of “Tu La Tienes Que Pagar”

Aisha

The singer releases a new version of the Natusha classic

Singer Aisha released her new single “Tu La Tienes Que Pagar” and has a video that can already be enjoyed through digital platforms.

This song was originally recorded two decades ago by the singer Natusha and today returns with a completely renewed sound.

The story of this theme is about the important decisions that can occur in the life of a human being and how each one has in its hands the possibility of changing the course of its destiny if one knows how to make the right decision.

The music video for this song was recorded in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specifically, in several emblematic places of the Buenos Aires as in the neighborhoods Puerto Madero and Recoleta and in the Jorge Newbery airport.

In addition, this single was performed at MacCarthey studios with Carlos Efrain and Martínez Jr (Caracas-Venezuela), produced by Blackie Blk and mixed by producer David Bisbal and José Miguel Velásquez at Resonance Studios, Miami. It was also mastered by Tom Coyne in Sterling Sound, New York.

Stay listening to ” Tu La Tienes Que Pagar “.