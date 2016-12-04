24 Hours Mickey & Joell present “Por Favor”

24 Hours Mickey & Joell

The duo unveiled their new promotional single.

The 24 Hours duet Mickey & Joell have hit the radios with their new promotional single. It is “Por Favor”, a song with which they hope to continue the success achieved with their last hit, “Por Tu Culpa”.

After leading for several consecutive weeks in first position of the most important radio rankings, the singers bet on this song that they produced with D’Lesly Lora (Prince Royce, Leslie Grace) and Milton Restituyo (Don Omar, Romeo Santos, Messiah).

In addition, this bachata song is already a success on digital platforms. Their video clip has reached nine million views on YouTube and is continuing to rise.

As if that were not enough, the duo continues with an international tour that has them visiting several countries, promoting their most recent album, Tiempo. In the coming days they will be arriving in Maryland and North Carolina, United States. Then travel to Spain where they will visit Logroño, Murcia, Alicante, Madrid and Barcelona. Finally, they will return to the United States with shows in Houston and New York. Great year for this duo!

Stay listening to “Por Favor.”