2017 World Salsa Festivals and Congresses

January 2017

06 – 08 Sensual Festival Munich, Munich, Germany

13 – 15, Salsa Fuego 2017, Pittsburd, United States

20 – 22 Singapore International Latin Festival 2017, singapore

25 – 29 Snow And Salsa 2017, Italy, Brunico

26 – 29 Las Vegas International Bachata Festival, United States, Las Vegas

27 – 29 10th Festival Salsa Cubana, Germany, Munich

February 2017

10 – 12 3rd Bailen Todos, Cyprus, Limassol

16 – 25 Kizomba, Bachata, Salsa Holydays In Buenos Aires, Argentina, Buenos Aires

23 – 26 Boracay Latin Dance Festival, Boracay, Philippines

24 – 27 Sweden Kizomba Festival….Third Edition, Sweden, Göteborg

March 2017

2 – 5 Vancity International Sbk Festival, Canada, Vancouver

2 – 6 10th Salsa Addicted Festival, Timisoara, Romania

3- 5 Bachataday International Bachata And Kizomba Festival, Milano, Italy

3- 5 Tá Fixe Kizomba Festival, Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

9 – 12 7th International Sf Got Kizomba! Festival, San Francisco, United States

10 – 12 Viva Cuba Biezenmortel 2017 (7th edition), Biezenmortel, The Netherlands

9 – 13 Frankfurt Festival, Hofheim am Taunus, Germany

10 – 12 8 Th Aarhus Kizomba Weekend, Aarhus, Denmark

15 – 20 Kizomba Gold Dubai Festival 2d Edition Replay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

17 – 20 3rd Turbulence Lyon Congress ( Tlc Congress ), Meyzieu, France

31 Mar – 02 Apr Bachata Magic Festival 2017, Prague, Czech Republic

April 2017

2 – 8 “Corazon Y Mezcla” 6ème Edition Platja D’aro Spain, Castell-Platja d’Aro, Spain

6 – 9 Bachata Festival Germany / Stuttgart Bachateate Mama!, Stuttgart, Germany

6 – 10 Kizomba Holica Festival ’17, Sofia, Bulgaria

6 – 9 4th Edition Of Warsaw Bachata Meet Up! Warsaw, Poland

7 – 9 Manana Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia

21 – 23 Spring Buzz 2017, Balatonfured, Hungary

20 – 24 Oslo Kizomba Festival (2 Nd Edition), Oslo, Norway

24 – 30 Apr International Salsa Festival in Cuba (Havana, Cuba)

27 Apr – 01 May Bembe Afro Latin Festival, Agadir, Morocco

28 Apr – 01 May Mambo City 5 Star Congress, London, United Kingdom

28 Apr – 01 May Pxo Latin Weekend 2017, Porto Santo, Portugal

28 Apr – 01 May Alfa : Afro Latin Fest Asia Kl 2017, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

29 Apr – 01 May Porquerolles Kizomba Bachata Training Camp, Hyères, France

May 2017

05 – 07 Salsafestival Westbohemia, Františkovy Lázně, Czech Republic

05 – 08 Yo Vengo D Cuba, Augsburg, Germany

12 – 15 Crazy Lion Bacha Kiz Festival 2017, Sweden

18 – 21 Lausanne Sbk Festival, Lausanne, Switzerland

19 – 21 Grazy Salsa, Grax, Austria

26 – 30 2017 Bachatamemucho Shanghai, Shanghai, China

June 2017

01 – 04 Timbachata Gran Canaria, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain

02 – 05 Kizomba Castle Festival Exkiz 5th Edition, Le Mans, France

02 – 04 Kisf Kiev International Summer Festival, Kiev, Ukraine

09 – 12 Bachata Stars Poland 2017

16 – 18 Ex Dans Festival, Oslo, Norway

July 2017

16 – 29 Tanzfestival Bielefeld, Bielefeld, Germany

August 2017

04 – 07 Festival Muevetres, Niagara Falls, Canada

10 – 14 Viva Kizomba Congress, Amsterdam, Netherlands

24 – 27 Charlotte Bachata & Salsa Festival, Charlotte, United States

September 2017

01 – 03 K Iceland Festival, Reykjavík, Iceland

06 – 11 Timbafest, Moscow, Russia

October 2017

27 – 30 All Stars Festival 2017 5th Edition, Budapest, Hungary

November 2017

December 2017

01 – 03 2017 Salsamemucho Shenzhen, Shenzhen, China